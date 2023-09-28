Use this website to find a hotel room with a balcony or functioning windows

I was out of town recently and stayed in an old army barracks that had been converted into a hotel. The old building was gorgeous and my room had lovely, big windows. However, when I went to open one for some fresh air (which is nice for many reasons, including lowering COVID risk), none of them budged. I tried all six windows and even called the front desk to make sure I wasn't doing something wrong—nope, they weren't supposed to (and didn't) open.

In the future, when planning hotel stays, I'm going to try to find places that have functioning windows. To make this task easier, I found a website to help—"Open My Hotel Window." There, you can search for specific hotels to see if they have rooms with balconies or functional windows, or you can browse hotels by city. So far, the service is limited to the United States.

On their website, they explain why they've created this directory: