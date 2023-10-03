Celebrate Banned Books Week (October 1-7) with Harris County Public Library, which was recently declared a "book sanctuary"

In mid-September, the Harris County, Texas County Commissioners Court passed a resolution that declares Harris County Public Library a "book sanctuary" and seeks to protect Texans' freedom to read what they want. Harris County Public Library provides more information about the new resolution and its new status as a book sanctuary:

The resolution designates Harris County Public Library (HCPL) as a book sanctuary. In this, the library joins over 2,700 organizations and institutions nationwide that have committed to safeguarding Americans' right to read, speak, and think for themselves as guaranteed by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution . . . Book Sanctuaries are committed to these principles: Collect and protect endangered books; Make those books broadly accessible; Host book talks and events, including sparking conversations about diverse characters and stories; Educate others on the history of censorship, and current efforts to ban books. HCPL has long been committed to providing the widest possible selection of books and other materials to its patrons so that its shelves reflect the diversity of cultures, beliefs, and lived experiences of the people of Harris County. The motivation for the resolution is the recent politicized surge in attempts to ban books across the country, particularly in Texas which led the nation in book challenges in 2022. The vast majority of those Texas book challenges targeted books about traditionally marginalized communities including many books by African American, Latino, and LGBTQ+ authors.

To celebrate and help spread the news, Harris County Public Library posted this great video to its social media. The video, shot in black and white, features a librarian holding up cue cards—a la Bob Dylan in Subterranean Homesick Blues—that explain the resolution and describe what it means to be a Book Sanctuary. They also included the following text:

As a Book Sanctuary, HCPL will

* Fight censorship and defend your freedom to read

* Collect, protect, and make available endangered and challenged books

* Spread the word about efforts to ban and censor books.

This move is timely, as this week (October 1-7) is the American Library Association's "Banned Books Week," an annual celebration of the freedom to read. The ALA website describes purpose of Banned Books Week, whose theme this year is "Let Freedom Read":