Mattel's latest Barbie is 70s Stevie Nicks

Mattel announced their latest Barbie doll figure based on a real person: Stevie Nicks. Her bewitching Rumours-era look is recreated, with a flowing back long-sleeved dress and matching tambourine.

Barbie® celebrates the iconic "Queen of Rock and Roll," Stevie Nicks, with a Barbie® doll in her likeness. Nicks achieved worldwide success with the band Fleetwood Mac before embarking on a critically acclaimed, chart-topping solo career. Known for her captivating stage presence and signature style, she has left an indelible imprint on artists and fans around the world. Stevie Nicks Music Series Barbie® doll wears a beguiling black dress inspired by the legendary Rumours album cover and holds her iconic tambourine. Includes doll stand and Certificate of Authenticity. Barbie® doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary. Barbie® honors the iconic "Queen of Rock and Roll," Stevie Nicks, with a collectible doll that emulates her signature spellbinding style. Stevie Nicks Barbie® doll is ready to groove on a moonlit stage with her flowy blonde hair, full textured bangs, and smoky eye.