Speaker pro tem spitefully evicts Nancy Pelosi from her Capitol office

Clearly taking care of the important things, newly minted Speaker Pro Tempore, North Carolina's Patrick McHenry found time to evict former Speaker Nancy Pelosi from her Capitol building office. Pelosi can not immediately remove her belongings from the office as she has travelled to California to help lay her friend, Senator Diane Feinstein, to rest.

Pelosi did point out that while she doesn't care about office space, it has been a long standing tradition to let former speakers and ranking members of leadership maintain offices in the Capitol as they see fit. Republicans seem to care more about scoring a quick point on an imaginary scoreboard, while the institution burns.

CNN:

An email sent from McHenry's office to Pelosi's office just after 6 p.m. Tuesday evening that was viewed by CNN, stated, "Going to reassign h-132 for speaker office use. Please vacate the space tomorrow." Pelosi said in a statement that she was not in Washington, DC, to immediately move her belongings. "With all of the important decisions that the new Republican Leadership must address, which we are all eagerly awaiting, one of the first actions taken by the new Speaker Pro Tempore was to order me to immediately vacate my office in the Capitol," the California Democrat said. "Sadly, because I am in California to mourn the loss of and pay tribute to my dear friend Dianne Feinstein, I am unable to retrieve my belongings at this time."

Conservative dudes with bow ties always turn out to be real winners.