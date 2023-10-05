Mini "Dance Dance Revolution" console is played with your fingertips

Dance Dance Revolution is 25 years-old and to celebrate, Zuiki is crowdfunding a miniature version of the game that you play with your fingertips. It's priced at ¥43,780 JPY (approximately $300 USD) and you can pledge (aka pre-pay) for your very own starting next week on Kibidango.

From Hypebeast:

The Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini is a one-fifth scale replica of the original two-person arcade game and is fully playable — but only with fingers. The pad, which is originally meant for the player's feet, can be placed flat on a table or on a person's hand, while the start and menu navigation buttons can be found underneath the back railings. Rounds can be played via the console's built-in LCD screen or on a larger external screen via HDMI. In addition, the unit will flash lights timed to the song being played and features stickers that give first-time players proper instructions, just like the real thing.