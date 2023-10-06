Cop tries and fails to cover home security camera as resident mercilessly insults her

Covering people's cameras is an "officer safety protocol" wherever this officer is from, but she never quite figures out how to do it—perhaps because the person she's trying to talk to subjects her to a relentless stream of abuse and invective. This is a perfect snapshot of the country: a cop lying about having a warrant and trying to avoid being filmed, and a civilian absolutely off their rocker.

Reno 911 was never this good. However, it's high time everything that records sound was full-duplex.