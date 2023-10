A busy city street. A helpful bystander. It looks like business as usual for any major metro… and then, whoa!

Be careful of the bicycle… pic.twitter.com/SotuBRf1w0 — StrictlyChristo 🇺🇦🌻 (@StrictlyChristo) October 7, 2023

I would like to see how they got that truck out of there!

This reminded me of when an earthquake dropped a portion of the Oakland Bay Bridge's upper deck onto the lower deck. This was some incredible coverage: