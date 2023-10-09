Disney+ censoring classic Disney cartoons to reflect modern sensibilities

Ruben Bolling

Apparently Disney+ is presenting classic Disney cartoons, but is editing out sequences that could be problematic for today's younger viewers.

Twxttxr user @Ryan _Treasures notice that a scene in "Chips Ahoy" (1956) he saw on Disney+ differed from the one on his DVD. A moment when Donald Duck vexes Chip and Dale by blowing cigar smoke on them was removed.

I guess today you can't show someone smoking even if it's just for the purpose of harassing chipmunks.

The full cartoon, including the cigar smoke, is below.