NASA image from 1973 reveals alien structure inside lunar crater…. or not

UFO Sightings Daily's Scott C. Waring—who previously spotted a human leg on Mars, Jesus in Antarctica, and a giant robot inside Area 51—noticed something strange in a NASA image of the Moon's surface captured by the Lunar Orbiter III in 1967. He processed the image (lightened it?) and found what he believes is a massive extraterrestrial structure inside a crater.

"It's no wonder why NASA can't go back to the moon, the aliens wont let them!" Waring explains. Of course! That's much more likely than a lack of funding or shifting scientific and governmental interests.