Utah kitty plays in a box, then accidentally gets shipped off as return package to Amazon in California (video)

A Utah cat named Galena was playing in a large box, when suddenly things got dark.

Meanwhile, Galena's human parents didn't know where she was, and grew frantic as they looked everywhere for their pet. They even put up "missing" flyers and recruited their friends and family to help search the neighborhood for their lost kitty.

But it wasn't until six days later that they got a text from Amazon in Riverside, California — more than 600 miles away — telling them that Galena had been found (thank goodness for microchips). Apparently, the couple had accidentally shipped their cat, along with five pairs of boots, in a large return package, which happened to be the box Galena had been playing in. (See video below, posted by CBS Miami.)

Miraculously, although the cat had no water or food for nearly a week, she somehow survived the long journey and was doing well.

From KSL TV:

Carrie Clark said her family's indoor-only cat, Galena, mysteriously disappeared on April 10. … Then, on April 17, Clark received a text that Galena's microchip had been scanned that afternoon. … "I ran to tell my husband that Galena was found and we broke down upon realizing that she must have jumped into an oversized box that we shipped out the previous Wednesday," Clark said. "The box was a 'try before you buy,' and filled with steel-toed work boots." An Amazon employee named Brandy rescued the cat from the box when she found it in the California warehouse. She took care of the cat before dropping Galena off at the vet the following day. … Clark and her husband booked a flight for the next day to reunite with their miracle cat.

See more cat posts on Boing Boing here.