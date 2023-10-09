Scholastic Book Fair allegedly bows to censorship

This is heartbreaking news about what was a wonderful part of so many of our childhoods. The Scholastic Book Fair encourages many young people to fall in love with reading. That Scholastic is willing to take the path of least resistance and allow censorship to rule the bookfair is super disappointing.

A report on Reddit claimed Scholastic has developed a "bigotry button" that selects a censored catalog of books, eliminating all "books with BIPOC characters, LGBTQ+ topics, immigration issues, and racism." Other educators piled on with similar reports. Seems very odd that a large corporation with what amounts to a monopoly on book fairs would choose to sell fewer books. Bad for the shareholders and contrary to good business practices. Isn't Scholastic big enough to have ignored calls for censorship had they wanted to, rather than make it an easy select box?

