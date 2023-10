Porch pirate bomb builder and backyard squirrel obstacle course maker Mark Rober tries to elude a mighty sniffing dog and handler. His scheme is to cover his tracks with smelly sock dragging drones, hurricane-power fans, tempting trails of distracting dog snacks, and the beloved movie and tv trope of a fugitive running though a river.

Will it work…or will the canine cop find his final hiding spot?

(No glitter is involved.)