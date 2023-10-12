Judge caught on video texting bailiff hundreds of trash-talking messages in the midst of a murder trial

Lincoln County District Judge Traci Soderstrom may be removed after courtroom video (below) revealed she was scrolling social media and sending hundreds of texts to her bailiff while a trial was underway. Following an investigation, the Oakland Supreme Court chief justice recommended that Soderstrom be fired. This idiocy occurred during the trial of a man who was ultimately convicted of fatally beating a two-year-old. Soderstrom is currently on suspension but still getting paid.

From AP News:

The judge's texts included saying the prosecutor was "sweating through his coat" during questioning of potential jurors and asking "why does he have baby hands?" according to Kane's petition. The texts described the defense attorney as "awesome" and asked "can I clap for her?" during the defense attorney's opening arguments.

Soderstrom also texted a laughing emoji icon to the bailiff, who had "made a crass and demeaning reference to the prosecuting attorneys' genitals," [Oakland Supreme Court Justice John Kane IV] wrote.