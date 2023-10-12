Kansas teacher fired for joking (?) about farting on students now having success as a comedian

Stephen Taylor was fired from his teaching job at Olathe, Kansas's Mill Creek Campus alternative school after school board members learned of his comedy videos on TikTok in which he joked (?) about farting on students.

"I crop dust them all the time," Taylor said in one video. "I save up big milky lactose intolerant farts. And I drop bombs silently because I'm an adult and I know my body. And then I just let it stew." He also said, "I tell my students the wrong thing all the time when they annoy me. I tell them Abraham Lincoln invented the car, that's why it's named after him." Taylor insists he was just kidding. Now, he has 30 stand-up comedy gigs scheduled on his "Teacher Shortage Tour."

