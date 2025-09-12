How much do you really know about the world? This daily quiz will tell you

DataGuessr is a fun daily quiz that tests your knowledge of facts about demographics, climate, health, and equality.

Today's quiz was a fun challenge: ranking countries by their share of electric vehicles. It starts by giving you a tile — Finland 8.3%. When the next tile, Canada, appears, you decide if it goes above or below Finland based on EV share. The game then reveals if you guessed right. After placing seven tiles, you see how you stack up against other players. I nailed six out of seven, putting me in the top six percent of players. Nobody has gotten all 7 correct yet.

I flunked the population ranking game — just two out of seven right.

"I wanted to create something that makes learning about global trends fun and accessible," explains creator David Bauer, who also has an excellent newsletter called The Weekly Filet.

Previously:

• Dialect quiz tracks down where you grew up

• Take the North American Trivia Geography Kick-Off Quiz

• Can you beat my score in Merriam Webster's 10-question vocabulary quiz?

• Quiz: Breitbart headline, or KKK newspaper headline from the 1920s?

• Errol Morris' quiz about killer asteroids was a secret experiment to find out how fonts affect our thinking