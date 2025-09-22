College presidents' names reveal historical power structures

College presidents' names from the mid-20th century sound remarkably interchangeable, as if assembled from an elite Anglo-Saxon name generator. Veteran NBC newsman Edwin Newman highlighted this curiosity in his 1974 book Strictly Speaking, noting how Columbia's Nicholas Murray Butler would sound equally authoritative as "Butler Nicholas Murray" or "Murray Nicholas Butler."

The 1973 academic yearbook reads like prestigious magnetic poetry: Kingman Brewster, Brage Golding, Landrum Bolling, Wheeler Merriam. Newman suggested reading these formal, multi-part names in random combinations as a parlor game, creating accidental poetry like "Granville Dennard Bolling" or "Woodfin Heady Brewster."

Brage Golding, California State University

Harris L. Wofford, Jr., Bryn Mawr College

Thurston E. Manning, University of Bridgeport

Gibb Madsen, Hartnell College

Rexer Berndt, Fort Lewis College

Dumont Kenny, Temple Buell College

Woodfin P. Patterson, Jefferson Davis State Junior College

Imon E. Bruce, Southern State College

Cleveland Dennard, Washington Technical Institute

Culbreth Y. Melton, Emmanuel College

Pope A. Duncan, Georgia Southern College

Hudson T. Armerding, Wheaton College

Landrum R. Bolling, Earlham College

Mahlon A. Miller, Union College

Dero G. Downing, Western Kentucky University

Wheeler G. Merriam, Franklin Pierce College

Placidus H. Riley, St. Anselm's College

Ferrel Heady, University of New Mexico

Lane D. Kilburn, King's College

Hilton M. Briggs, South Dakota State University

Granville M. Sawyer, Texas Southern University

These distinguished nomenclatures weren't merely coincidental. They represent a linguistic fossil of who wielded academic power — overwhelmingly male and Anglo-Saxon individuals from a narrow slice of society.

[Via Futility Closet]