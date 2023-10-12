List of Anime set in all 47 prefectures in Japan

Tokyo Weekender offers 47 Anime for 47 Prefectures.

Tochigi

One part of the film 5 Centimeters Per Second takes place at Iwafune Station in Tochigi Prefecture. It also shows landscapes of the prefecture, such as Mount Iwafune.

Gunma

You Don't Know Gunma Yet's whole plot is to shatter negative stereotypes about Gunma as we follow a protagonist from Chiba who moves to the prefecture.