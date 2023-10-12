Watch "The Over-Incubated Baby," a surreal short film from 1901

Thanks to the ever-delightful Public Domain Review, I've just discovered the 1901 short film The Over-Incubated Baby. In the minute-long movie, filmmaker Walter R. Booth uses the still-natal medium to play around with speculative fiction ideas about posthuman birthing. What happens if we can speed up our baby's development — and what happens when we overshoot that process?

Here's how ScreenOnline.org.uk describes the loose plot of the movie: