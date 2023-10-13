Disrespectful American streamer who threatened to kill Japanese with atomic bombs faces 3 years in prison for trespassing

Ramsey Khalid Ismael, an American streamer who goes by the name Johnny Somali, has become infamous for traveling to Japan, then threatening to kill Japanese people with atomic bombs, and making racist remarks. On his latest trip to Japan, police detained him for 28 days on suspicion of trespassing on a hotel construction site in Osaka, Japan (see video below). Today, Ismael and his partner were arrested once again for causing a disturbance in a Tokyo restaurant.

From NHK:

The 23-year-old suspect is believed to have been filming his action and streaming the footage online. The intruder was masked. But police identified him from the online footage as well as images captured by security cameras. Officers arrested him on Thursday in the city's Dotonbori area. The suspect is known to have repeatedly made mocking remarks about the atomic-bombed cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He also engaged in other offensive acts across Japan and broadcast these actions online.

In the video below, you can see a large group of Japanese police officers arresting Ismael. He doesn't seem to take them seriously and shouts, "Call the embassy, Free Somalia, Joe Biden."

According to YouTuber Atozi, Ismael could spend up to three years in prison on the trespassing charge alone. "Trespassing on another person's property," he said, "is punishable by up to three years in prison or a fine of up to ¥100,000. Trespassing includes illegally entering a residence, building, or ship."

According to Asian Dawn:

Japanese government will hold Johnny Somali for 28 days. In those 28 days, they will use sleep deprivation tactics and hours upon hours of interrogation to break his mind and force him to confess his crime (trespassing). Once he confesses (Japanese have a 99% conviction rate) they will sentence Johnny to 3 years in prison. Then, they will deport him back to America once he finishes his sentence. There is no early or good behavior parole in Japan.

As Atozi says, "This man cooked himself."