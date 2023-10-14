Need some solitude? Here's a map of the loneliest road in every US state. This map/list, presented by Atlas Obscura and created by telematics specialists at Geotab, is perfect if you're looking to hit the open road and avoid busy highways. Just remember to have enough gas in your tank and food and water on hand in case your car breaks down (has happened to me on a desolate road- not fun!).

Here's some information on how the map was created: "Telematics specialists at Geotab gathered 2015 data from the U.S. federal government's Highway Performance Monitoring System (HPMS) to find, for each state, the route with the lowest annual average daily traffic (AADT). HPMS data covers interstates, U.S. routes, and state routes over 10 miles long. That excludes Washington, DC, by the way. (The nation's capital apparently doesn't feature any major road of at least that length.)"

The top 3 loneliest roads in the US can be found along State Route 73 in South Dakota, State Route 360 in Nevada, and State Route 19 in Montana. If you live in the US, check the map to find out what the loneliest road in your state is!

(Screenshot from Atlas Obscura)