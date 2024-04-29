New moon atlas the most detailed ever

A new moon atlas is the most detailed ever produced, based on data from the Chang'e-1 mission and published by the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The Geologic Atlas of the Lunar Globe, which took more than 100 researchers over a decade to compile, reveals a total of 12,341 craters, 81 basins and 17 rock types, along with other basic geological information about the lunar surface. The maps were made at the unprecedented scale of 1:2,500,000.

"Every question in geology starts with looking at a geological map," says Ross Mitchell, a geophysicist at the CAS Institute of Geology and Geophysics in Beijing. The new lunar atlas is "really a resource for the whole world", he says.

The CAS also released a book called Map Quadrangles of the Geologic Atlas of the Moon, comprising 30 sector diagrams which together form a visualization of the whole Moon.