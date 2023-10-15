Texas State Fair evacuated after shooting

Three people were hurt and another arrested after shots rang out at the State Fair of Texas. Police said "one man shot at another man," reports KDFW, and those shot did not suffer life-threatening injuries. The entire park, with thousands of visitors, was evacuated.

Dallas Councilman Adam Bazaldua said the shooting was "sparked from a conflict between two people who knew each other." Videos show mass chaos [Twitter] as the crowds ran for shelter.

