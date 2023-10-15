Texas State Fair evacuated after shooting

Three people were hurt and another arrested after shots rang out at the State Fair of Texas. Police said "one man shot at another man," reports KDFW, and those shot did not suffer life-threatening injuries. The entire park, with thousands of visitors, was evacuated.
Dallas Councilman Adam Bazaldua said the shooting was "sparked from a conflict between two people who knew each other." Videos show mass chaos [Twitter] as the crowds ran for shelter.
I couldn't find an appropriate country song so I asked ChatGPT to write it for me.
(Verse 1)
Well, I walked into that place in a haunted moon
A stranger in a place I'd never been
With a smile on my face
but a heart heavy with sin.
(Chorus)
Just walk right in, take your shot, my friend,
In this wild, wild west, there's no rules to defend
But remember, my dear, in the end, what you sow, you'll reap
In the State Fair of Texas and secrets that we keep.
(Bridge) The stars above, they watched it all, the rise and fall, the destined call
A story written in the dust and wind
Where beginning end they often blend.
(Verse 2)
The bad played a mournful tune
A tale of love lost
As I ordered up a whiskey, strong and neat
The shadows danced, the night was full of deceit.
(Chorus)
Just walk right in, take your shot, my friend,
In this wild, wild west, there's no rules to defend
But remember, my dear, in the end, what you sow, you'll reap
In the State Fair of Texas and secrets that we keep.
Take your shot my friend, what you sow you'll reap. In the State Fair of Texas and secrets that we keep. (repeat, fade)