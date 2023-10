Watch a model walk down a runway in a dress that contains a butterfly garden. The dress, from @undercover_lab, has real butterflies and plants inside of it. It also has a window on the back so that the butterflies can be released afterwards.

Here are more photos of skirts from the series. The light inside the dress, illuminating the piece, ties it all together. It's like a wearable terrarium.

I love the way that fashion, art, and nature come together in this show!