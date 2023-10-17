Natalee Holloway suspect to reveal details of her death in plea deal

Joran van der Sloot, the main suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway on the Dutch island of Aruba, says he will reveal details of her death as part of a plea deal in an extortion plot: Convicted murderer Van der Sloot, never charged with killing Holloway, was extradited to the U.S. in June after allegedly demanding $250,000 from her family for the information.

"It [the plea agreement] was conditioned upon Mr. van der Sloot revealing details of how Natalee died and how her body was disposed of," family lawyer John Q. Kelly told NBC News on Sunday. Neither a lawyer for the van der Sloot nor federal prosecutors could immediately be reached for comment Monday. Holloway disappeared on vacation in Aruba with classmates celebrating their high school graduation in 2005

He's a constant liar; the deal "hinges on corroboration of the information" by the FBI.