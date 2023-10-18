Astonishingly weird video of commercial airliner freezing in mid air

An airplane passenger captured video of another plane freezing in mid air above the San Mateo bridge south of San Francisco. Either this was a glitch in the matrix or the plane was caught in some sort of energy field emitted by a cloaked UFO nearby.

Oh yeah, I guess it could also be the parallax effect, an optical illusion during which the perception of where an object is located in 3D space is altered based on a shift in the observer's position. It's the same phenomena that you experience when your car is at a stop but feels like it's rolling backwards because the one next to you is moving forward.

(illustrative featured image: aappp/Shutterstock)