Scores of UFO reports flooding the US Pentagon

Dozens of UFO reports are streaming in to the US Pentagon each month, says Sean Kirkpatrick who heads the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office. That number is expected to rapidly increase once the Pentagon opens its government employee and public portals for submissions of new reports in the coming months. According to Kirkpatrick, most of the reports turn out to be balloons or drones but… not all.

"There are some indicators that are concerning that may be attributed to foreign activity, and we are investigating those very hard," he says.

From CNN: