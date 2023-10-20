Nun chases and tackles activist during rowdy protest (video)

Environmental activists entered construction site in Saint-Pierre-de-Colombier, France this week to protest the construction of a huge 3,500-seat church in a national park. The protestors' plan was to chain themselves to the construction equipment to disrupt the project. Nuns from the Missionary Family of Notre Dame weren't having it though. See the video below of one nun chasing and tackling a protestor who was smashing building materials.

"I expected nuns to be a little reasonable in terms of public order," Sylvain Hérenguel, co-president of the association for the Future of the Bourges Valley, which is against the church project, told The Telegraph.