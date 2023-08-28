Climate activists clash with angry commuters by blocking a street in Washington, DC

Activists sat down in the middle of a road to protest the fact that people don't care about the climate emergency. The commuters they blocked got out of their cars to yell at the activists.

One woman complained that she was going to be late for work and had kids to feed. She and other drivers ripped banners from the hands of the activists.

I wonder if the protest action delayed emergency vehicles like ambulances or fire trucks?

I also wonder if the protesters intend to never again ride in a gas-burning vehicle?