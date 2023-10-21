Feast your eyes on these gargantuan culinary creations that cost up to a whopping $1600

I've never quite seen anything like these massive Bloody Marys by the Blind Pelican Seafood House in Holly Springs, North Carolina. People travel from all over to experience these gargantuan creations for themselves. The restaurant explains the basics of the drink:

Our 14-ingredient recipe with our exclusive sriracha vodka makes for a mouth-watering experience. Nobody in the Triangle Area sells more or makes them better, come see what all the hype is about and have an experience of a lifetime.

You can choose one of the offerings from the menu, or custom order "an edible piece of artwork sure to blow you away." You can snag a simple Bloody Mary "loaded with veggies" for $11.50, or one with shrimp, bacon, and grilled cheese for $21.50. The "Medusa" is $100 and includes shrimp, bacon, grilled cheese, a lobster tail, a full pound of crab legs, and a 6 oz. filet mignon. The "Kratos" is a 64 oz. Bloody Mary (for four people) which also includes a shrimp skewer, bacon, grilled cheese, 2 lobster tails, 2 pounds of crab legs, 1 pound of peel and eat shrimp, a 6 oz. filet mignon, and oysters. The price on the Kratos varies depending on how many and what kinds of oysters you include.

The possibilities are endless on these massive Bloody Marys—you can add grilled cheese, bacon, shrimp, lobster tails, filet mignon, fried shrimp, fried, raw, or steamed oysters, scallops, frog legs, crab legs, and more.

You really must see them to get a sense of how huge they are–some definitely move into grotesque territory. Here's a video showing how the Blind Pelican builds a $900 Bloody Mary. And here's a photo of their most expensive Bloody Mary to date, which cost a whopping $1600! Huzzah! Have you ever seen anything more American?

For more information about the Blind Pelican Seafood House, check out their website or their Facebook or TikTok.