Cory Infinite created this spectacular jacket made out of 1,600 spoons, and it's better than any piece of clothing I've ever seen on a runway. This unique coat of armor weighs 45 pounds, and looks and sounds absolutely gorgeous.

The sound it makes when the wearer does a shimmy is so mesmerizing. It also pairs fantastically with the whimsical mask and pants in the video. I applaud the amount of time and effort it must have taken to make this jacket.

This thing rules!