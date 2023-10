Behold this miniature version of the iconic "Here's Johnny" scene from The Shining. Devin Drake's mini hand-cranked automaton features a tiny clay Wendy Torrance, whose screaming face captures the essence of Shelley Duvall's outstanding performance.

Cranking the automaton makes a knife stab through the wood of the door, and also causes the tiny Wendy/Shelley to move her knife back and forth.