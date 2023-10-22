Google ordered to pay more than $1m to woman executive it discriminated against

Google discriminated against Ulku Rowe, a former executive, because of her gender and must pay $1,150,000 in compensation and damages, reports Bloomberg Law's Beth Wang.

Rowe claimed Google discriminated against her by hiring her at a lower level, paying her less than her male peers who were doing similar work, and denying her a promotion for which she was qualified. The promotion, she argued, went to a less qualified man.

She came into the job with 23 years of experience in the financial services and technology field but was hired as a level eight employee while other men who were hired at the same time as her, and allegedly had less experience, were hired at level nine. As a level eight employee, Rowe made about $750,000 a year while some of the level nine employees made over $1 million a year.

However, the jury said Rowe didn't prove that Google paid her less than at least two of her male colleagues, in violation of New York law.