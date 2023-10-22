This wild video from 1997 shows skater Jeremy Wray doing an ollie from one water tower to another. Watching this was nerve wracking, even after I'd seen it once and knew everything turned out ok.
The fact that anyone could be brave enough to attempt a 16 foot jump in between two buildings is mind blowing to me. Wray may have pulled the stunt off perfectly, but for obvious reasons, don't try this at home folks!
From Instagram:
"In 1997, Jeremy Wray pulled off one of skateboarding's most unfathomable stunts when he ollied between two water towers outside of Los Angeles. This moment has gone down in skateboarding history, and the 16-foot gap between the towers is enough to scare away the most experienced skater. Although the Ollie does give the skater as many run-ups as needed, but judging by the speed that Jeremy was going by any other less talented skater would fall from the top of the tower to flat."