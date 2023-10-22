This wild video from 1997 shows skater Jeremy Wray doing an ollie from one water tower to another. Watching this was nerve wracking, even after I'd seen it once and knew everything turned out ok.

The fact that anyone could be brave enough to attempt a 16 foot jump in between two buildings is mind blowing to me. Wray may have pulled the stunt off perfectly, but for obvious reasons, don't try this at home folks!

