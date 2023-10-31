Jessica Harrison Studio makes beautifuly macabre figurines

If you're a fan of the macabre, look no further than Jessica Harrison Studio. She makes ceramic figurines that are both delicate and horrifying. I like these stickers of her art, as well. I'd love to have some of these gory gems on the back of my laptop.

This doll, Belinda, clearly knows how to get into the Halloween spirit. She remains so poised and dainty while removing her eyeballs. How does she do it!?

This valentines day doll, ripping her own heart out, is also one of my favorites- the feeling is relatable.