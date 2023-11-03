Frantic air passenger late for flight ran onto the tarmac to stop the plane from leaving (video)

An airline passenger was late for her QantasLink flight departing from Australia's Canberra Airport so she ran onto the tarmac in an attempt to stop the plane from leaving without her. Video below.

"She's trying to yell at the pilot, she's trying to get his attention and jump up, it was bizarre," one witness said.

You can see her wave down the pilot as if he'd open the door and let her board. The pilot turned off the plane and waited for the Australian Federal Police to nab her. Wonder if she caught the next flight out.