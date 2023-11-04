Take a peek into the world's largest birdhouses. These fabulous birdhouse mansions are bigger than a person, and contain over 100 rooms for the birds to seek shelter. Needless to say, these aren't your typical bird houses. The birds who leave here have hit the jackpot!

The creator of the birdhouse mansion, a carpenter named John Looser, says that some days it gets very loud outside with all the birds chirping and playing in and around the bird houses.

He's built over 5,000 bird houses in the last 20 years, and plans to continue making more.