Watching these Hot Wheels toy cars zoom down an empty waterslide made me feel like a kid again for 5 minutes. I love how the video is filmed from the POV of a camera rolling down the slide with the cars, making it feel like as a viewer, you're sitting on top of it.

I wish this was a life-sized ride at a themepark.

My favorite part of the video starts at 3:01 with footage of the cars lit up and rolling down the slide at night. Weeee!