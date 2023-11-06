Fascinating Puzzle-Sculpture of Czech Republic leader Václav Havel

Czech artist Patrik Proško has created an amazing exhibit in honor the late Czech president Václav Havel at the Prague airport (which is named after Havel).

Havel was president of Czechoslavakia from 1989-1992, and then president of the Czech Republic from 1993-2003, after the country split in two. He was a playwright and writer who was a political dissident under Communist Czechoslovakia, spending much time as a political prisoner, and then played a major role in the Velvet Revolution that toppled the Communist system in 1989.

Proško created the piece from about 3,000 original items from Havel's life. Link to a piece about the sculpture in expats.cz here.

The installation incorporates typewriters, books, stationery, dial telephones, beer kegs, coasters, vinyl records, recording equipment, keys symbolizing the Velvet Revolution, and – of course – the Czech flag.

Watch the video revealing the work's amazing complexity.

Here's a video of Havel around the entire installation. I put a cover of Paint it, Black by the Rolling Stones on my forehead. Maybe they played it for him that time in Strahov, when Havel invited them to Prague in 1990. pic.twitter.com/p3ksazyx7t — Patrik Proško (@patrik_prosko) October 31, 2023

More information from the artist:

The second most common question I get in relation to anamorphosis is how such a thing is done? I always respond the same way, that I can't reveal the know-how :-) But I can describe the basic approach.

In the process, I have to think on eight levels simultaneously in real-time.… pic.twitter.com/f3kl9oW3y3 — Patrik Proško (@patrik_prosko) October 29, 2023

And a look at the piece while being assembled: