A new "Peanuts" movie is coming

Apple TV+ has announced it is producing a new animated movie based on the Peanuts comic strip created by Charles Schulz. It will have much of the same creative team as the 2015 Fox film, The Peanuts Movie, with writers Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz (Charles's son and grandson) and Cornelius Uliano contributing the story for screenwriter Karey Kirkpatrick, and director Steve Martino returning.

Link to an article in Animation Magazine here.

"It is so special to carry on my father's legacy with an original story from me, my son Bryan, and his writing partner Neil," said Craig Schulz. "We are excited to be partnering with Apple TV+ and working with WildBrain Studios to bring audiences a brand-new Peanuts adventure, along with the talented Bonnie Arnold as producer and Steve Martino as director. Peanuts fans have been clamoring for another feature for years, and this film will bring joy to our millions of fans around the world."

The movie will reportedly have Charlie Brown and Snoopy go to the "Big City," continuing the big city tradition of children's movie sequels (Babe: Pig in the City; The Muppets Take Manhattan; Home Alone 2: Lost in New York).