Extraterrestrial aircraft flying over San Diego… weren't that

On Sunday evening, many San Diego residents were freaked out over brightly-glowing UFOs flying over the city. Turns out that what these witnesses experienced had military origins. No, it wasn't new secret aircraft on test flights but rather a performance of the Leap Frogs, the US Navy's parachute team. Video below.

"The parachute team revealed on social media that the lights were actually flares carried by team members as they performed at Snapdragon Stadium to support San Diego Wave FC in the Women's Soccer League semifinal match," reports UPI.

The Leap Frogs is officially described as "the Navy Parachute Team, comprised of Active-Duty SEALS, SWCC, EOD, & PRs, jumps into events across the U.S. and Abroad."