Curious and compelling filmstrip adaptation of "Brave New World" from 1974 (video)

When I was in school and the teacher brought out the Dukane Filmstrip Projector, you knew it was going to be a good class. Unfortunately, we were never shown the wonderfully-odd filmstrip adaptation of Aldous Huxley's Brave New World from 1974. But now, we can all enjoy it below!

"Back in 1974, the Educational Dimensions Corporation produced a two-part filmstrip series titled 'Future Imperfect: The Utopian Novel,' of which this filmstrip was the second," writes Mark Dykshoon who uploaded it to YouTube. "I'll assert that the correct word here should be 'dystopian' as the other filmstrip in the series covers Nineteen Eighty-Four by George Orwell, the restoration of which you can find on Uncommon Ephemera's archive.org page. But what do I know."

image: Mark Dykshoon's YouTube/screenshot

(via r/ObscureMedia)