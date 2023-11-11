The Holbein Horse is a sculpture that constantly gets re-painted by different artists

The Holbein Horse is a sculpture that constantly gets repainted by different artists. It was created by Werner Gürtner in 1936 and is made of concrete. It's also as big as a real horse.

The sculpture is known for its popularity amongst graffiti artists, who constantly redecorate it. It's so much fun to see the horse in all its forms, used as a canvas for political messages, advertisements, and self expression.

From Atlas Obscura: