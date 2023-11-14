US House Speaker Mike Johnson says the separation of church and state is a "misnomer"

US House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) says that the separation of church and state is a "misnomer." Thomas Jefferson famously used the phrase in an 1802 letter to the Danbury Baptists Association of Connecticut in which he explained the First Amendment to the US Constitution builds "a wall of separation between Church & State." Johnson wrongly insists Jefferson actually meant that we should have more religion in government.

"People misunderstand it," Johnson said on CNBC after being asked about his praying on the House floor. when asked about him praying on the House floor. "…What he was explaining is they did not want the government to encroach upon the church, not that they didn't want principles of faith to have influence on our public life. It's exactly the opposite."

From The Hill: