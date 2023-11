Crowds of believers are filling a church in Colima, Mexico to see a statue of the Virgin Mary crying real tears. Watch it happen below!

"Similarly, when we cry, and our eyes become red, the same happens to the image," said town resident Victor Ramos.

According to the Citizen Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice, Colima is one of the most dangerous cities in the country due to narco violence, so it's no wonder that Mary is sad.