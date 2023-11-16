Nancy Wilson, an author and expert on Christian parenting, is married to Douglas Wilson, the evangelical pastor of Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho. In a video, Ms. Wilson describes her approach to raising children, which includes using spanking to train a 3-4-year-old child to greet her in a specific way.

She said in the video,

Rachel was visiting a friend, she's probably three or four in that, that before school age. And our neighbor had little kids. So we would trade back and forth. So I went over to pick her up. And when I walked in, she said, "Oh, is it time to go?" So I thought, perfect opportunity. I got her home. I didn't address it there. But I did give her a spanking. It's true. I did. But I just said, "When I come in, you're gonna say, 'Hi, mom!' You know, that's how we do this." So the next time she went over there, I did the review. "Now remember, when I come? You're gonna say 'Hi, Mom.' You're not gonna say, 'Oh, I don't wanna go.'" So. it's beautiful because then when I picked her up, it was just all that, "Yes! mom is here! Yeah, yeah!" But it's just that training and giving them up [recording cuts off here].

Never mind that research in child development consistently shows that corporal punishment can have long-term negative effects on children. These can include increased aggression, antisocial behavior, physical injury, and mental health problems. Children may learn to associate fear with their parents rather than respect or trust. Just whack them and tell tell them to say "Hi, Mom!" when you meet them.

It sounds like instead of learning to greet her mother out of love or respect, Ms. Wilson's child learned to do so out of fear of punishment. Nothin like a good spanking to equip children with problem-solving skills and the ability to regulate their emotions!

"The beatings will continue until morale improves!"