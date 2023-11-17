Percy Jackson and the Olympians adaptation looks not awful

Adaptations of books aren't always terrible – No Country for Old Men would like to have a word – but there are certainly more bad ones than great ones. Take, for instance, 2010's movie adaptation of the first Percy Jackson and the Olympians book, which I was unfortunate enough to see in theaters as a kid with way too much interest in Greek mythology. For devoted fans, it was a disaster of The Last Airbender-level proportions, but now Disney seems intent on writing the wrongs of filmmakers past by instead adapting that same book into a full-fledged Disney+ TV show. It looks decent, but decent is still better than what ten-year-old me got that fateful summer day.

Any optimism beyond that should be tempered, though. Remember what Disney did to Artemis Fowl?