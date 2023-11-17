Share a queen bed for rent in Toronto for $950

"Looking for an easy going FEMALE to share the master bedroom and the ONE QUEEN SIZE BED… I have been previously sharing the bedroom which ONLY HAS ONE QUEEN SIZE with roommate I found on Facebook."

This was reportedly a real listing on Facebook Marketplace in Toronto, Canada. The listing has since been removed but the monthly rent was apparently $950.

"I think it shows really how sad it is here. I mean people are – rightfully so – so committed to staying in the city that there is a market for stuff like this," Toronto realtor Anya Ettinger said. "Truthfully, you know, with the other videos I posted too of absurd rentals, people just saying, 'Well, just don't rent it.' But not many people have a choice."

From CTV News: