Free at-home tests for U.S. residents as new wave of Covid hits

In the United States, we are once again in the middle of a COVID-19 wave. According to the latest BNO News update, the US saw an estimated 183,188 new cases this past week (and many folks agree this is a massive undercount). Additionally, there are currently 13,133 people with COVID in the hospital and 1,596 in the ICU. And this past week, 1,283 people died of COVID.

In the midst of this new surge, if you live in the US, you can now order four more free at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. They will begin shipping on November 27, so, sadly, they won't reach you in time for Thanksgiving, but you can keep them on hand for the rest of the holiday season. If you didn't order the free tests that were available earlier this fall, you can now order a total of 8 tests. CNN explains:

Orders will start to ship on November 27, according to USPS. People without an internet connection can call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489) to request tests. The US government had suspended the rapid test distribution program earlier in May, then reopened it in September. Residents who haven't placed an order since the program reopened can place two orders, which will provide eight tests in total, according to USPS.

Again, the tests, including shipping, are completely free.

If you want to keep up to date on COVID-19 data, follow BNO News for a summary of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths; COVID Data Report for a daily look at wastewater data; and Greg Travis, who has created an excess deaths dashboard now that the CDC has announced they will no longer update that data. And for safer Thanksgiving gatherings, consider testing before seeing friends and family; masking up when you're around others; spending time outdoors when possible; and improving your indoor air quality by opening windows and running HEPA filters or Corsi-Rosenthal boxes. Stay safe, friends!

