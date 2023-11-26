This "giant-step" Cupid Shuffle is one of the funniest things I've seen lately

This is one of the funniest things I've ever seen. The bit is super simple: A man doing the Cupid Shuffle at a wedding reception performs the dance totally normally, except that during the 'to the right' and 'to the left' parts of the song, he takes huge steps and ends up covering almost the entire dancefloor. The way the dancing man keeps a straight face throughout the absurd dance is absolutely hilarious. I've watched it a few times on loop, and can't stopped laughing!

The original TikTok, posted by AJ Ver (who is also the dancing star) states, "I got places to be." Apparently he does! Enjoy!

Fontana, California-based Alexander "AJ" Ver is a dialect coach for actors and voice actors, and a voice over artist. His LinkedIn bio explains: