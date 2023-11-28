Half-Life retrospective documentary

Half-Life is 25 years old, and its makers posted a documentary about its development, covering everything from the early days of Valve to the game's genre-defining success. Dave Riller, lead designer, says that when they founded the company, only three people there had even shipped a game.

Check out the Half-Life 25th Anniversary Update, restored content, new multiplayer maps, and a bunch of quality of life updates for the original game at http://half-life.com/halflife25

Bonus: Gabe Newell looks like Santa now. Unbonus: you're not getting HL3 for Christmas.